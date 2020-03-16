Changes to existing programs were announced Monday night by two local agencies, the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging and BREC, as precautions against the coronavirus.
The Council on Aging is moving to home delivery of two weeks' worth of meals to its senior participants and discontinuing its drive-through meal system at its senior centers, beginning Thursday.
The Council on Aging said it will be delivering the meals to 1,970 participants in the Meals On Wheels program and to 1,265 participants at the senior centers "to ensure the health and safety of senior participants and our staff."
Each recipient will get a two-week supply of meals, including bread, fruit and snacks.
The Council on Aging did not give a cut-off date on Monday for the new system of meal delivery.
"We will continue to modify operations, as needed, in order to provide our seniors with the most updated information, while continuing to provide services," Tasha Clark-Amar, chief executive officer of the the Council on Aging, said in a statement.
For more information, call the council at (225) 923-8000.
Another parish organization, BREC, which earlier announced that the Baton Rouge Zoo will be temporarily closed, is also closing all of its indoor facilities until April 13.
Those BREC facilities include its recreation centers, fitness centers and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.
All programs and events are canceled through March and all rentals are being canceled or rescheduled as well. BREC's administrative building is also closed to visitors.
Summer camp registration, previously scheduled for March 21, has been postponed, with a new date to be announced later.
BREC's parks, conservation areas and golf courses, however, will remain open.
Health officials are suggesting, BREC said in a statement, "that people spend time outdoors to combat the spread of the virus."
Maintenance crews are regularly sanitizing outdoor fitness equipment, playgrounds, golf carts, bathrooms and other surfaces; local cleaning companies will also be part of the effort.
"We strongly encourage visitors to practice social distancing and not visit parks in groups of 10 or more," BREC said.
Earlier, BREC had said that the zoo would be closed until April 1, but on Monday night pushed that out to April 13 as well.