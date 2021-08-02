The plans of many Louisiana schools to make masking optional for the about-to-start 2021-22 school year were upended Monday when Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he is once again making mask-wearing mandatory indoors, including inside school buildings.

The order takes effect Wednesday and applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated. It comes as school staff began returning from summer break to get ready for students who will arrive in the days ahead.

“We can’t send children into schools unvaccinated and unmasked,” Edwards said.

The return of the mask mandate, which was in effect in schools last school year, is nullifying previously announced plans of schools across the state to make masks optional this year.

The mandate, which will be in effect until at least Sept. 1, is likely to prompt a cascade of new announcements from schools. Many school leaders were already delaying release of final rules or made clear previously approved rules would need to be revisited.

Minutes after the governor's press conference, Livingston Parish Superintendent Joe Murphy issued its rules of the new school year. Livingston had previously planned to make masking optional.

“Livingston Parish Public Schools will comply with the state guidelines, just as we have throughout the past year, in our response to health concerns caused by the COVID pandemic,” Murphy said. “Our greatest responsibility has been, and will always be, the health and safety of our students and employees.”

Bishop Michael Duca also issued a statement saying the schools in the eight-parish Diocese of Baton Rouge would faithfully comply with the governor's proclamation. The diocese had initially planned to require masking only for the unvaccinated. Duca reversed that decision the next day amid an outcry, but has signaled since that the severity of the latest surge might force that to change.

"I believe these difficult decisions will enable us to safely begin our school year while observing the new realities we are facing as a community," said Duca. "If circumstances change in the future, we will also change our practices based upon medical advice, wisdom and common sense."

The East Baton Rouge Parish school system is planning to announce its final rules Tuesday. The Zachary School Board was scheduled to revisit its previous plans Monday at 7 p.m and the Baker School Board is taking up its plans Tuesday at 6 p.m.

While masks continue to be worn in schools, other safety measures in effect last year are going away. Students in most schools will be able to keep just three feet apart as opposed to six feet, and most capacity limits on indoor gatherings are no longer in place. And schools have greatly downscaled virtual learning options for those worried about being inside school buildings.

Edwards has been moving in this direction for days. On July 23, he “strongly recommended” a return to universal mask-wearing, and had been signaling that he might turn that recommendation into a mandate. He said his decision was prompted by the severity of the fourth surge of the deadly coronavirus, fueled by the ultra-infectious delta variant.

“This is the worst one we’ve had thus far,” Edwards said.

The new mask mandate is a bit different than last year’s when it comes to schools. While last year’s mandate exempted PreK to second-graders, the new one applies to children as young as five-years-old, typically kindergartners. Preschools are exempted under the new order, but Gov. Edwards suggested they should wear masks as well, noting that the American Academy of Pediatrics is calling for universal mask-wearing starting with two-year-olds.