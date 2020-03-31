You made it through Monday, or, as it's known around here, Blursday. (Who really knows what day it is?)

Blursday calls for a celebration by ordering some great food for dinner.

And there is plenty to choose from with so many local restaurants offering takeout, curbside and delivery service during the state's stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some takeout suggestions from three local restaurants:

Jones Creek Cafe & Oyster Bar

Oysters sound like a great way to kick off the week, and Jones Creek Cafe & Oyster Bar, 15005 Market St., has plenty on the menu from its oyster dinner ($17.95) to its oyster po-boy ($10.95). The restaurant, known for its seafood, Cajun and Creole dishes, also offers a seafood platter filled with shrimp, oysters, catfish filets, crawfish and soft shell crabs for $21.95.

Call ahead between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at (225) 755-3550 or visit jonescreekcafe.com to place your order. And you'll receive a $10 gift card for every $50 order; $20 for every $100 order.

Stab's Steak & Seafood Restaurant

Stab's Steak & Seafood Restaurant in Central has got you covered whether you're in the mood for steak or seafood. Maybe both? The prime rib family dinner comes with four orders of 12-ounce smoked prime rib with roasted garlic Gouda mashed potatoes and vegetables for $60. If you're already thinking about Friday, the restaurant is Lent ready with a fried seafood platter for four, which includes fried shrimp, fried oysters, fried fish, french fries and two sides for $60.

Kids' meals also are available at the restaurant, 13438 Magnolia Square Circle Drive, Suite A, in Central. Call ahead between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at (225) 771-8181 or visit stabscentral.com.

Our Mom's Restaurant & Bar

You're in the mood for fried shrimp basket, but your spouse wants a roast beef po-boy with gravy. And the kids? They want burgers. No, make that pizza. OK, they want a pizza burger.

No problem. Our Mom's Restaurant & Bar, 250 W. Lee Drive, has it all. That pizza burger is an 8-ounce patty topped by grilled pepperoni, fresh melted mozzarella and marinara on a sourdough bun.

Call (225) 456-5392 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. to place a takeout order. In Hammond, you can call (985) 662-5038 to place an order at the restaurant's spot at 205 E. Thomas St.

You also can visit ourmomsrestaurant.com to place orders through Waitr, DoorDash and EZCater.

