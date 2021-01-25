Another judge has ruled that Gov. John Bel Edwards' effort to protect the public during a pandemic trumps a church pastor's claim that the First Amendment gives him the right to gather in large groups regardless of the possible danger to the community at large.

Central pastor Tony Spell went to court Monday believing 19th Judicial District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose would void six criminal complaints against him, and asserted she "ruled against God" after failing to do so. Prosecutors allege Spell violated strict public gathering capacity limits Edwards put in place last spring as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Louisiana.

The pandemic has killed 8,000 Louisiana residents. Spell faces $3,000 in fines.

As hospitalization and the death toll climbed last March and April, Spell set up several showdowns with authorities by continuing to hold services that drew hundreds of worshippers at his Life Tabernacle Church off Hooper Road. He welcomed media attention of his defiance, criticized Edwards over the restrictions as an infringement on constitutional protections for the free exercise of religion, and ultimately sought relief in state and federal courts.

He's lost on all fronts, so far.

Spell, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, faces jail time in addition to a $500 fine on each accusation.

The pastor did not attend his criminal hearing Monday because, he said, he refused to wear a mask to enter the courthouse, which is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance promoted as a means to control the pandemic. He instead waited outside and across the street from the courthouse with a few dozen of his supporters and church members who held up signs and a U.S. flag and wore T-shirts protesting the state mask mandate.

Spell and his supporters were unmasked.

Spell asserted outside court that he had broken no laws and considered his case and an open-and-shut one that should have gone the other way. He said he planned to appeal to the Louisiana 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, but also believed judgment was also pending for those who worked to undermine religious liberties.

"You just ruled against God, so you get ready for the judgment of God," Spell said to the claps and affirmations of some his followers behind him.

Earlier in the courthouse, Spell's attorney, Jeff Wittenbrink, argued Edwards' orders unfairly and illegally singled out religious organizations for restrictions while allowing businesses like Walmart and Lowe's to operate without social distancing or masking requirements, and no gathering limits.

Wittenbrink pointed to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that had overturned gathering restrictions in New York that had been aimed at conservative Jewish synagogues.

But Darrel Papillion, a special assistant to District Attorney Hillar Moore, argued that Louisiana's restrictions were applied generally, unlike New York's, and neutrally and so were distinct from the stricken New York limits.

Papillion added that the Supreme Court has long recognized that the First Amendment can't be used as a reason to break the law.

Johnson-Rose agreed with Papillion's argument that the New York restrictions were factually distinct from what was before her and that a previous federal court decision that had rejected Spell's attempts to challenge Edwards' orders remained a binding decision.

District Attorney Hillar Moore welcomed the ruling and said he believed Edwards' restriction didn't have anything to do with specifically singling out religious activity.

"We think it's what the law was clearly and agree with the judge's decision. It's not personal," Moore said.

Moore's comments came shortly after some of Spell's supporters confronted him and Papillion about the ruling and the case itself while they all were waiting for the elevators to arrive the courthouse's ninth floor overlooking the state Capitol and Mississippi River.

At the time Spell was charged in early April, coronavirus cases had been surging in Louisiana, and the state saw some of the deadliest weeks of the pandemic outbreak not long after.

At least one church member had died after contracting COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new virus, and Spell's lawyer, too, was hospitalized after catching it. It isn't known where the men contracted the virus.

Spell was also arrested not long after and charged with assault when a man protesting the services said the pastor nearly backed into him with a school bus outside the church.

That case remains pending, but the court had ordered that Spell wear an ankle monitor and stay at home as a condition for his bail.

He continued to return to his pulpit and continued to preach in the weeks following, in some services lifting his pant leg to reveal the location tracking device around his ankle.

Spell was relieved of house arrest in May and also was charged with two counts of being a fugitive from justice for violating his house arrest. The case has been pending in district court with no future date set.

With Johnson-Rose's ruling on Monday, the six counts against Spell remain in place. He is set for another court proceeding on March 1.