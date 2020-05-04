CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury on Monday set a Nov. 3 special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Juror Edward Brooks Sr., but did not name an interim replacement.
Brooks, 73, died April 20 from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He had begun his eighth term as the representative of District 2 in January.
Jury President Louis Kent said five people had expressed interest in serving as an interim juror, and Kent said he would discuss the matter with the Brooks family and “try to honor their wishes” with his appointment recommendation.
Kent said he will call a special meeting Monday to make the appointment. If the jury cannot reach a decision within 20 days of Brooks’ death, the governor is authorized by law to make the appointment.
The person who is appointed to the seat can run for the remainder of the term.
Qualifying for the Nov. 3 election will be July 15-17.
Jurors also discussed a lawsuit that Dr. Michael Cramer filed against the jury on March 11, some 12 days before Cramer’s term as parish coroner ended.
Cramer claims in the lawsuit that the jury owes him $484,570 in unpaid salaries and expenses, including $230,349 for his salary and $159,083 for the salary of his assistant, John Rouchon.
The lawsuit says the jury voted to pay him $30,000 a year for his salary several years ago, but Cramer said in the suit that he refused the monthly checks because the amount was “inadequate.”
District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla filed a motion challenging the legal procedure under which Cramer is seeking the money, and 20th Judicial District Judge William G. Carmichael has set a June 8 hearing on the motion.
On another matter, Rouchon, who serves on the parish Planning and Zoning Commission, asked the jury to urge residents to participate in the 2020 Census, saying that every person the census misses costs the parish $3,100.
For instance, Parish Manager Joseph Moreau noted that the personal protection equipment allotted to the parish was based on census figures from 2010.