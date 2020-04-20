An additional 19 East Baton Rouge residents died from coronavirus over the past few days, pushing to parish total to 98 deaths since the first was reported a month ago.
Officials didn't announce new deaths over the weekend, which in part accounts for the jump reported Monday. But it was nonetheless the largest jump yet — exceeding the 14 reported last Monday and seven the week before that.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office announced the new deaths. The victims range in age from 55 to 99, eight men and 11 women.
All had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a news release.
"This is the part of the population that is protected by social distancing," Clark said in a Monday press conference. "It is also the part of the population we as citizens have a responsibility to in order to make sure they’re cared for."
Although his office saw a spike in COVID-19 deaths on April 9 and April 17, Clark said that as of April 20 at 10 a.m., the number has decreased to two deaths per day.
"We’re hoping that trend continues to zero," he said. "You can see how the numbers are starting to slope downward. The next five days will be crucial to see if those numbers continue in a downward progression."
Clark added that he has received reports that the number of people hospitalized, assigned to intensive care and placed on ventilators has also decreased, which he says is a good indication that physical distancing is working.