Convicted fraudster R. Allen Stanford, who bilked $7 billion-plus from 25,000 investors worldwide, including roughly 1,000 in south Louisiana, should not be released early from prison due to the novel coronavirus, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy argues in a letter to the nation’s attorney general.

Stanford, 70, a former Texas billionaire, is serving a 110-year prison term for the massive Ponzi scheme he masterminded. He was found guilty of fraud in 2012.

Kennedy, R-Madisonville, says U.S. Attorney General William Barr directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons in late March to release certain non-violent offenders who are at a higher risk of contracting and dying because of the coronavirus.

"However, when making decisions about who to release early, it is imperative the Federal Bureau of Prisons strongly considers the financial, emotional and physical devastation that some inmates have caused by their crimes," Kennedy wrote last week to Barr.

Kennedy reminded Barr that Stanford orchestrated an investment-fraud scheme second only to that of Bernie Madoff's in size. Madoff, a former investment adviser and financier, operated the largest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history. He pleaded guilty in 2009. Prosecutors estimated the fraud in his case to be worth nearly $65 billion.

"Stanford lived lavishly by preying on the vulnerabilities of Americans who trusted him with every cent of their savings, many experiencing financial ruin when the scam fell apart," Kennedy stated. "To this day, more than a dozen lawsuits are pending against Stanford by investors seeking pennies on the dollar from their initial investments."

Madoff, 81, has requested early release from his 150-year sentence due to the coronavirus, Kennedy noted.

"I am concerned that it is only a matter of time before Stanford does as well," he wrote. "Releasing either of these individuals, or anyone similarly situated, would be an affront to those affected by their evil schemes, and a complete failure in the administration of justice."

Kennedy believes Stanford and Madoff "should be the last ones to benefit from the change in circumstances COVID-19 has caused."

Investors were told by Stanford's financial advisers that their money was safely held in certificates of deposit at Stanford International Bank in the Caribbean island of Antigua. The money for the CDs, however, funded his lavish habits.

Many of the dozens of local victims of Stanford's Ponzi scheme are retirees from Exxon and other plants along the Mississippi River.