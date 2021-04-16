Ochsner nurses and volunteers give a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at 5 a.m. during the 24-hour Max Fest at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie near New Orleans, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Anyone who does not have an appointment can show up and get a vaccine until 7 a.m. Louisiana is making a full-court press to get shots in arms, with sometimes creative outreach to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated.