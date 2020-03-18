Canceling Wednesday's Metro Council meeting amid the coronavirus pandemic won't throw too much of a wrench in city-parish business.
But city-parish leaders will likely be forced to postpone council's scheduled meeting for April 8 too since the governor's mandatory restrictions on public gatherings are set to last until April 13.
And, should the order extend longer than that, parish leaders say they'll likely be forced to come up with ways the council can conduct business without violating the state's Open Meetings Laws.
"We gotta move forward somehow; we can't shutdown government," said Council Pro Tem Scott Wilson. "We don't know when it is yet, but there'll probably be a point in time we'll have to do something if this keeps going."
On Tuesday, department heads in Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration were asked to pull together a list of all urgent agenda items that were up for the council's consideration at its now-cancelled March 25 meeting. The goal is to suss out any items they need approved by the Metro Council before its next scheduled meeting.
"There are some members discussing the possibility of calling a special meeting to consider only those items that are needed to continue City-Parish business — such as approving contracts, awarding of low bids, accepting grants, etc.," said Kelvin Hill, an assistant chief administrative officer. "(but) no additional actions have been finalized yet."
The city-parish was forced to cancel the meeting, as nearly every other governing bodies did in the state, after Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday issued an executive order restricting any gathering of more than 50 people in response to the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.
Wilson and other city-parish officials confirmed they are considering calling a special-called meeting if the administration says it needs certain council decisions to avoid interruptions in parish business.
And that presents an even greater challenge for the Metro Council, according to Council Administrator-Treasurer Ashley Beck.
"There are no provisions in the Open Meetings Law to allow for an item that should normally be considered in public meetings to be considered in closed meetings," she said.
Beck said talks are preliminary, but one suggestion city-parish leaders are considering is limiting the number of attendees should the governor's order continue.
Another option: devising a way residents could still comment and observe Metro Council meetings, maybe through livestream and video conferencing.
And these are decisions a lot of governing bodies will face in the weeks ahead should restrictions remain as many fear.
"We certainly don't want to curtail the public's access and input in these decisions, but at the same time we have to abide by the Governor's order," Beck said.