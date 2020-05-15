Relying on a 105-year-old U.S. Supreme Court ruling over smallpox vaccination, a Baton Rouge federal judge denied a Central pastor's bid to temporarily block a state stay-at-home order that had greatly limited the size of in-person religious gatherings during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson handed down the ruling Friday denying the Rev. Tony Spell's request to block Gov. John Bel Edwards' order temporarily and upheld his authority to issue emergency directives reasonably tailored to such a severe public health threat.

"Indeed, the Supreme Court has long recognized that 'liberty secured by the Constitution' is not absolute in the face of an epidemic, but rather that a community 'has the right to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members,'" Jackson wrote in the 13-page order.

Jackson was partially quoting the 1905 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Jacobson v. Commonwealth of Massachusetts, when the nation's high court upheld the authority of the city of Cambridge, Massachusetts to require people to be vaccinated from smallpox in the late 1800s.

In less than two months, the novel coronavirus, which is new to humans, has killed 2,382 people in Louisiana and is known to have infected 33,837.

Matthew Block, executive counsel for Edwards, said Jackson's ruling supports what the governor has maintained about the legality and necessity of the stay-at-home order.

"As both a lawyer and a man of strong faith, Edwards carefully issued his Stay at Home order to put in reasonable mitigation measures that allowed for worship while still protecting the public’s health," Block said.

In an interview earlier this week before the ruling, Spell said he planned to fight the case to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.

But the ruling deals a major setback to Spell and his Life Tabernacle Church. He has claimed Edwards' order was a violation of his First Amendment rights to free assembly and to practice his faith free of government interference.

Spell has been cited over his defiance of the order, which had limited gatherings in public places like churches to no more than 10 people.

Jackson rejected Spell's bid for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction but the pastor could still seek a permanent injunction, a more extensive legal effort.

In laying out the reasons to deny the more temporary challenges, Jackson did find that Spell was unlikely to win on the merits in the broader legal dispute, writing that Spell seemed to be ignoring established law during emergency situations.

"Plaintiffs seek recognition of their constitutional rights in a vacuum, curiously paying no heed to the pandemic that has spread across the entire nation in a matter of mere weeks," Jackson added.

Jackson also wrote that he found merit in the defendants' argument that the state's shift to Phase I in the easing of the stay-at-home order rendered Spell's complaint and the need for a temporary restraining order moot. But the judge did not take up Spell's claims for monetary damages and attorneys’ fees for the alleged violation of his rights.

The Phase I order, which took effect Friday, lifted the 10-person limit under which Spell had chafed and allowed churches, restaurants and other public spaces to have up to 25% capacity for services and business activities.

Before Jackson's ruling on Friday, Spell had voluntarily agreed to dismiss East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Central Mayor David Barrow and 19th Judicial District Judge Fred Crifasi from the suit.

