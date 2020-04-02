Some family members were upset the first time they saw Garrett Temple in an LSU uniform.
His father, Collis Temple Jr., saw the number 14 jersey and understood. Of course, so did Temple’s LSU coach, John Brady.
“They wanted to give Garrett number 41,” the elder Temple explained. “It was a family thing. I wore that number and so did C.T. (Collis Temple III). Garrett never wanted that. He told them to turn it around … give me number 14.”
Never content to rest on any laurels and trade off his family name has served Garrett Temple well. Unlike most players, even at a young age, Temple never sought the spotlight.
How does a guy who was not a star player on his University High or LSU teams become a 10-year NBA pro and a member of the National Basketball Players Association executive committee?
With practice, patience and determination.
“I don’t take for granted what I’ve been able to accomplish. I never stay satisfied,” Temple said. “I still continue to work like I’m the guy on a 10-day contract. A lot of guys out there working to get a chance. You can’t be satisfied.”
Brady offers a different assessment, “Garrett is and should be an inspiration to other players out there. He’s shown them another path to the NBA. You don’t have to be a star player, just be like Garrett Temple.”
A sweet spot
Before the novel coronavirus pandemic stopped the NBA schedule, the 33-year-old Temple was enjoying his best season.
Temple signed with the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent in the offseason. He started 31 of 55 games, averaging a career high 10.3 points, along with 3.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.
The Nets are Temple’s 10th NBA team in his 10th NBA season. He also spent one season in Italy.
Unlike most players, the 6-foot-5 wing has improved with age. Temple averaged 9.4 points a game with the Memphis Grizzlies before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers late in the 2018-19 season. Turning 34 next month won’t change his desire to play another three or four seasons.
And why not? With stars Kevin Durrant and Kyrie Irving set to return from injuries next season, the Nets could become one of the NBA's elite teams.
Search “Garrett Temple” on the Internet and there are seemingly daily mentions where Temple is quoted on many NBA matters, including when the NBA season could resume.
The Nets purchased exercise equipment for players and send daily workouts that typically last 90 minutes to two hours.
Temple spends his quarantine time with his fiancée, Miss USA 2017 Kara McCullough, and their chocolate lab. He also is using the unexpected down time to study for the LSAT law school admission exam and would like to be an NBA general manager or perhaps a team owner.
“This isn’t the New York people have seen,” Temple said. “No people or cars. My fiancée and I are fine. I did not test positive (for COVID-19) but some of my teammates did. We quarantined and now we’re staying at home like we’re supposed to. Just us and our dog.”
Making the climb
Most LSU fans likely remember Temple from his days at University High, then at LSU, where he teamed with U-High teammate Glen “Big Baby” Davis and McKinley star Tyrus Thomas to help LSU advance to the 2006 Final Four.
If you remember the Tigers’ magical run to the Final Four, you likely recall Temple helped key LSU’s lockdown defense on Duke star J.J. Redick, now a guard for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Temple, a freshman, played all 40 minutes. He made just 1 of 6 shots from the field. The bigger deal was that Redick made just 3 of 18 shots and finished with 11 points — 16 below his average.
“Garrett has never wanted to stand out, even when I coached him as a young boy,” Collis Temple Jr. said. “He always wanted to play defense. He liked high percentage shots and for him a high percentage shot was making a pass inside to Glen.”
Temple went undrafted in 2009 but learned from the things he experienced in 18 pre-draft workouts. Chris Finch, now the associate head coach for the Pelicans, enhanced that education as coach of the Rio Grande Vipers, Temple’s NBA D League team in 2009-10.
“He (Finch) was very adamant about (me) being a shooter … and just told me to put up a lot of shots in practice and be confident in your shooting,” Temple said.
“He said, ‘The defense is what it is and you’re going to be a good defender, but if you’re also great shooter; you can be three-position guy.’ ”
Finch offers a blunt account.
“First of all, I love that kid,” Finch said. “He worked hard to get where he is. When he came to me, I didn’t know him as a defensive player, I saw him as a player with some all-around skills.
“I told those guys, ‘No one is going to call plays for you. Your job is to play a role on whatever team picks you up. You play defense, handle the ball and be prepared to make the shots you get.’ The more you do, the more you offer them. Garrett took it from there.”
Stability and more
Temple worked his way through eight 10-day contracts over the next two years. He spent a season in Italy after 10-day stints with the Rockets, Bucks, Spurs and Bobcats. After being cut by the Miami Heat in the 2012 preseason, Temple bounced back to the D-League.
Just before Christmas in 2012, Temple weighed offers from the Heat and Washington Wizards and signed a non-guaranteed contract with the 3-22 Wizards.
A couple of months later, the Wizards signed Temple for the rest of the year. He stayed with Washington until 2016 when he signed with the Sacramento Kings.
A teammate with the Wizards suggested Temple attend an NBPA meeting and he did. He soon became a go-to guy for teammates who didn’t know what services the NBPA offered for players.
The first time he ran for one of the NBPA vice president/executive committee spots, he lost to Pau Gasol. Rajon Rondo was one of the players Temple beat when he ran a second time, almost three years ago.
“Right now, the health of our fans and the world comes first,” Temple said. “Obviously, the ideal thing for us would be play out the rest of the season, but when that would be is unsure.
“There is a chance this could push back the draft. And possibly the start of next season back.”
Talk about the NBA and its future brings out deeper thoughts, which have helped make Temple one of the NBA’s most respected players.
“I don’t how we can remedy a situation like this. This is a clause in the CBA that stipulates what will happen if the season has to end because of a natural disaster.
“The teams make the most money on the postseasons, which is the reasons why players’ salaries may be cut 20% if we don’t play again.
“In terms of the NBA’s future, I think the biggest thing we need to focus on is how we reach our fans. You have to look at how fans are watching games right now. They are not watching full games like they used to.
“They watch more highlights on phones and iPads. Interest picks up as it gets close to the playoffs and then when the playoffs come, people watch.
“Maybe you put in a tournament of some kind at midseason to generate interest. At the end of the season, you could have play-in games for seeds seven, eight, nine and 10. Something needs to change. If not, revenues will decline. No one wants that.”
Building for the future
Temple said he makes FaceTime calls daily to family members and hopes to return to Baton Rouge at some point this summer. He also relishes the times his teams come to New Orleans to play the Pelicans.
“It’s still a thrill. I didn’t go to a lot of Hornets games growing up,” Temple said. “I still get a little extra nervous playing against the Pelicans because I know there are people there who saw me play at LSU. And then my friends and family are there as well. It’s a special place for me to play.”
Former U-High teammate Anthony Kimble, who played football at Stanford, is a business partner as well as Temple’s friend.
Kimble said he never doubted Temple would carve a niche in the NBA or a solid plan for life after.
“Nothing he does surprises me because Garrett has already been ‘that guy.’ The smart guy, the thoughtful guy who does things the right way,” Kimble said. “He never wanted to get things because of who he was. He earns them.”