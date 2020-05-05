A new LSU survey finds most Louisiana residents are generally complying with the state’s stay-at-home order and support continued restrictions on businesses to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, though only half say they have followed the order entirely.

The online poll of 1,000 people, conducted by LSU Manship School of Mass Communication researchers and YouGov, found four of five Louisianans say they have sheltered in place and left home only for essential services during the outbreak.

Three quarters of people, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, believe restrictions like social distancing and stay-at-home orders should continue even if it means businesses should remain closed.

The poll was conducted April 15-28 using opt-in panels. Gov. John Bel Edwards on April 27th announced he would extend the state’s stay at home order until May 15.

While most said they were complying generally with the stay-at-home order, only 50% said they never leave the house for reasons violating the stay-at-home order. About half say they wear a face covering very often or always when leaving the house, and 84% said they say six feet away from people.

While 54% approve of the federal government response to the outbreak, 64% approve of the state government response and 62% approve of their local government response.

LSU Public Policy Research Lab Director Michael Henderson and Manship School Dean Martin Johnson, who conducted the survey, wrote the lack of partisan divides in several responses is noteworthy. For instance, most Republicans, 60%, support continued mandates on social distancing, along with 94% of Democrats.

The Manship School and Public Policy Research Lab conduct the annual Louisiana Survey, a wide-ranging survey on policy and attitudes in the state.

