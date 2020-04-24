The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting new data reflecting coronavirus recoveries across the state. The numbers were added to its online dashboard for the first time on Friday.

Going forward, health officials will tally how many people in Louisiana have reportedly recovered from COVID-19 in the noon reports.

As of Friday, that number is 14,927.

According to LHD spokesperson Aly Neel, a person is presumed recovered if...

1) it has been more than 14 days since a patient tested positive and isn't in a hospital or isn't dead (when hospital status is known)

OR

2) it has been more than 21 days since a patient tested positive and isn't dead (when hospital status is unknown).

Across Louisiana, there are 26,140 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1601 deaths, an increase of 401 and 61 respectively.

The state is reporting 23 new cases of coronavirus in Orleans and 56 new cases in Jefferson parishes.

In Orleans, 392 people and, in Jefferson, 323 people have died from the virus, according to Friday's report.

Lafayette Parish has 440 reported cases and 17 deaths.

The state is also reporting 61 new cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge, bringing the parish total to 1,697 Friday.

In East Baton Rouge, 125 residents, as well as two people from Mississippi who died in Baton Rouge, have died from the virus, according to the latest coroner's report.

In Baton Rouge, physicians and researchers at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center are launching a new study that they hope will help to determine which coronavirus patients have the most serious and life-threatening cases.

The hospital’s medical director of research has spent years studying cells for signs that a patient has sepsis — meaning an infection in their body has triggered an immune response that can inflict damage on all bodily systems and lead to death.

