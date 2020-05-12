When health care workers first arrived at Capital Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday to set up a pop-up coronavirus testing site, a line of cars had already filled the parking lot and spilled out onto Hooper Road.

That was two hours before the testing site opened and the demand didn't let up. Officials began turning people away nearly an hour-and-a-half before the site's closing time because the line of cars had grown too long.

"It shows the need for testing in this community," said Cleve Dunn, who owns Runner's Courier Service and worked with Open Health Care Clinic over the past two months to organize the mobile testing site.

The one-day testing event is part of a grassroots effort to expand available testing in Baton Rouge's African-American communities, a population which has struggled to get adequate resources despite dying at vastly higher rates from the coronavirus statewide than people of other races.

More than 80% of 118 people tested at the site on Tuesday were African American and two-thirds were elderly, Dunn said.

Here’s a look at the line for free COVID-19 testing at Capital Missionary Baptist Church in North Baton Rouge. 80% of the patients tested were black and 2/3 were elderly. They eventually had to turn away nearly 40 people because they ran out of time. @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/SaLWnuZTB3 — Blake Paterson (@BlakePater) May 12, 2020

The mobile testing site will re-open on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave., and additional testing events are expected in the coming weeks.

The test, which indicates whether someone is currently infected, is free-of-charge and insurance is not required, though people who are covered should bring their ID and insurance card. Walk-ins are welcomed.

Early on, efforts to expand the diagnostic testing in places like north Baton Rouge were hamstrung by nationwide shortages of testing kits and personal protective equipment.

It's now much easier for clinics to get access to testing supplies, but N95 respirators and surgical gowns are still difficult to obtain. That puts a limit on how many people can administer the tests.

'It's disturbing': Coronavirus kills black residents at dramatic rates across Louisiana Black residents of Louisiana are dying of coronavirus at vastly higher rates than people of other races and new data shows those dramatic disp…

Tim Young, the CEO of Open Health Care Clinic, said he put in a request for additional personal protective equipment with the state's supply hotline but received a non-committal response on when they might be made available.

At the testing site Tuesday, health officials screened for symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, or sore throat.

Some who were tested weren't experiencing acute symptoms and simply wanted to know if they were asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

Carolyn McCullam, 63, decided to get tested with her daughter because her husband has interstitial lung disease, which places him at higher risk of experiencing negative outcomes from the highly contagious virus.

"We need to know that we're safe around him," McCullam said. "This is life or death. This is not anything to play with."

Coronavirus testing in Baton Rouge: See map showing where you can get a test It's much easier to get a coronavirus test today than it was in the early days of the pandemic, and it's now possible to get a viral test free…

Others wanted to get tested after working on the frontlines.

Ruby Weeks, 55, has continued to interface with the public as a funeral home employee. She jokingly described herself as a "last responder" and said her employer gave her the option to take off to get a test.

Janice White, who described herself as a "young 70-year-old," said she wanted to find out if she had an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 so she could prepare to say goodbye, if necessary.

"I need to know how much time I've got," White said. "I'm not ready to go yet."