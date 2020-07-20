The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office on Monday reported 10 additional coronavirus-deaths this past week, bringing the human toll of the virus to 294 deaths since March.
East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark said his office investigated and confirmed the patients' deaths between July 13 and Monday.
They ranged in age from 38 to 83 years old, and all had underlying medical conditions that made them more vulnerable to worsened outcomes.
The 38-year-old was admitted to a hospital on Sunday and died the same day, according to the coroner's office. Three of the patients had been self-isolating and died at home, as well as a 72-year-old woman who died in a hotel while isolating herself.
Louisiana reached a grim milestone after the state Department of Health reported the state surpassed 90,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday.
The agency's latest data shows more than 3,400 people in Louisiana have died from complications linked to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.