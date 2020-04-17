The business community and their lobbying allies all released statements Friday asking the Edwards administration to begin reopening Louisiana as soon as possible after six-plus weeks of widespread closures of companies and schools, along with skyrocketing unemployment.

The National Federation of Independent Business released suggested legislation. The press release included a statement from Dawn Starns, director of the NFIB’s Louisiana branch who said the state’s small businesses are looking to state officials to help recover from the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. NFIB wants consideration for issues such as making sure small businesses have same access to federal stimulus funds as big corporations and to end federal mandates that small businesses provide sick pay to their employees.

The White House on Thursday recommended reopening the economy in three phases after states met certain thresholds for the growth of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday Louisiana, a national hot spot, doesn’t yet meet the criteria for the first phase, but with work could do so by May 1.

“We can take important first steps in addressing both of the major crises we face – the public health threat posed by COVID-19 and its crippling effects on families, entrepreneurs, and job seekers – by enacting the guidelines in the federal plan,” Daniel Erspamer, chief executive officer of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, a research group based in New Orleans that often supports conservative causes, said in a statement released moments after the NFIB’s recommended legislation.

Within minutes of the Pelican Institute’s statements, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, known as BRAC, and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, the statewide business lobbyists known as LABI, issued press releases with their ideas for restarting the state's economy.

"Louisiana has come together to fight an unprecedented health crisis," said LABI President Stephen Waguespack. "It is time now to begin to turn our attention to the economic crisis facing households and businesses across Louisiana. The first step is to safely re-open the economy, and we hope these initial suggestions are the beginning of a dialogue with our elected officials to jointly accomplish that goal."

BRAC and LABI recommendations include a full restart to elective medical procedures and clinical visits, along with a return of full operations of essential businesses , defining cleanliness standards for airports, taxis and the like, plus restoration of the courts.