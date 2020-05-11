An additional 215 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed across Louisiana, including 24 new confirmed cases in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to health officials' noon update Monday.

There are 31,815 confirmed cases statewide. The state's death total is now at 2,241 after 29 more deaths were reported Monday. Another 66 deaths are listed as 'probable.'

The Louisiana Department of Health also updated its number of recovered coronavirus patients on Monday. 22,608 people are listed as recovered as of Sunday. That's a 2,292 person increase since the last update on May 2.

The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.

