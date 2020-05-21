LASM Presents Pilot Reopening Program on Saturday, May 30 in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will kick off its pilot reopening program from 10 a.m. to noon May 30.
The program will include stargazing, a live presenter-led exploration of the local nighttime sky, the planetarium show "Magic Tree House: Space Mission" and the giant-screen movie "America’s Musical Journey" on the dome of the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium.
Tickets are $15 and include parking in the museum's employee parking lot and can be purchased by visiting tinyurl.com/LASMtickets.
“We are overjoyed to serve our community in-person again,” President and Executive Director Serena Pandos said. “Though our physical doors have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19, our doors have been open all day, every day online at virtual-lasm.org."
Pandos added that the pilot reopening program was carefully designed with museum visitors' feedback, safety and the museum's mission in mind.
"Attendees will be sent a post-experience survey to share their thoughts with us, if they so choose,” she said.
Further plans are underway to present workshops, new planetarium shows and guided tours after this pilot program is evaluated. Virtual content hosted at virtual-lasm.org will continue to be updated and shared on social media as the museum gradually reopens.
“As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that relies heavily on our earned income — which we earn through school group programming, public admissions, event rentals, and Museum Store sales — to sustain operations, our temporary closure to the public has had a devastating financial impact,” Pandos said. “Your admission fee directly supports our operations."
Pandos added that the museum is taking precautions to ensure that its reopening "is as safe and effective as possible."
"As an art and science museum, it is especially important that we make well-informed, science-based decisions in order to keep our community and staff safe and healthy,” she said.
Museum members will be emailed special instructions to receive free admission to this pilot program. Masks will be required for all staff and visitors. If a visitor does not have a mask, a disposable mask will be provided at no cost.
Visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines by remaining 6-feet apart from those not in their groups and will be seated with appropriate space between groups. Only 42 tickets — 25% of the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium's maximum capacity — to this event will be sold.
For more information, visit lasm.org.