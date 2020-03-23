Helping restaurants stay in business by ordering takeout? Count us in!

We love that our favorite eats are only a phone call or click away during this coronavirus crisis, but knowing it could help restaurant workers keep their jobs and put food on their own tables is a plus.

Here's a roundup of dishes on the take-out/delivery menu at three Baton Rouge area restaurants today:

Mason's Grill

We know Mason's Grill cooks great food; the parking lot was always full at its 13556 Jefferson Highway location. But now the restaurant says it's using 100% of its profits to pay its employees during this crisis. How cool is that?

Today you can order red beans and rice plates for $7 and add a bottled domestic beer for $3 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. And there's free chocolate milk for the kids. If wings is your thing, check back on Thursday for wings of all flavors and $2 bottles of beer between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

And, truck drivers, Mason's hearts you, too. Because you can't you can't get your 18-wheeler through a drive-thru, just park outside and they'll bring your meal to you. Call ahead at (225) 756-8815 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. or go to masonsgrill.com.

Cou-yon's Cajun Bar-B-Q

Sometimes we have a strong craving for barbecue, and Cou-yon's Cajun Bar-B-Q, 470 N. Alexander Ave. in Port Allen, always hits the spot.

Owner Paul A. Mlandenka said in a Facebook post that Cou-yon's food trucks are running in downtown Baton Rouge. And you can always order from its main menu — barbecue sandwich combos to the lean or moist brisket barbecue plates — between 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily for curbside pickup or drive-thru. Call (225) 383-3227 or visit couyons.com.

Eliza Restaurant & Bar

Coronavirus crisis news is coming at us from all directions, but that doesn't meat we've forgotten its Lent. Eliza Restaurant & Bar, 7970 Jefferson Highway, has got us covered.

The restaurant's contemporary Creole cuisine is offering three-course take-out Lenten suppers, including shrimp and grits or Louisiana crab cakes with salad and dessert choices.

Call (225) 349-8895 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday or visit elizabatonrouge.com.