Thirteen of the 14 public libraries in East Baton Rouge Parish reopened their doors this week two months after the novel coronavirus forced them shut, but patrons still can't roam freely through the collections.

Yellow caution tape walls off the aisles of books, CDS, DVDs and magazines. Library staff stand at the tape line ready to grab anything asked.

And like most things reopening, the people are coming back in a trickle, not a gush.

East Baton Rouge libraries to close due to coronavirus worries East Baton Rouge Parish libraries will be close until further notice due to worries about the new coronavirus, officials said.

The Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, which at peak times is filled with hundreds of people, was mostly empty. And the few people there were not staying long.

Library spokeswoman Kayla Perkins said traffic has grown slowly since the building reopened Monday.

“We’ve had 30 people in the building at a time,” Perkins said.

Jackie Goff was one of the few patrons Tuesday afternoon who stayed in the Main Library for an extended period of time. She worked on her laptop while her friend Kendrick Darry sat next to her with a clipboard full of forms. Both wore masks.

Goff brings her laptop to the library because she lacks internet at home and can’t afford to get it.

“If I had a kid, it’d cost just $10 a month,” she quipped.

Even when the library's door were closed, she was still coming multiple times a week, sitting outdoors to use the Wi-Fi. Tuesday was the first day she’s been able to come indoors and get out of the heat.

+5 East Baton Rouge Parish libraries reopen doors, but with safety guidelines The East Baton Rouge Parish Library was to move into Phase 2 of its phased reopening process June 1.

“A lot of things could not be done because the library was closed,” Goff said. “You have these gaps where your income has been affected and you still need to get some things done.”

Most of those who were at the library Tuesday had a specific objective, perhaps sending a fax or picking up an item scouted out ahead of time.

In contrast to Goff on her laptop, the banks of desktop computer stations were empty Tuesday — the computer system was down. Some folks showed up only to promptly leave.

East Baton Rouge libraries to reopen doors on Monday, but with safety guidelines East Baton Rouge Parish Library branches will reopen their doors to the public Monday, officials announced Friday.

Bev Braud was one. She stopped by Tuesday to try to pick up her new library card, but couldn’t because of the nonworking computer system. She wasn’t worried, saying she’ll be back soon.

“I have a year (to pick up the card),” she said.

While not a regular library visitor, Braud is a regular library user, albeit virtually.

“I just found out about Libby, the (reading) app for your phone,” she explained. “I’m loving it. I download it, put my phone on airplane mode, so I’m not even using data.”

She said she’s been using Libby avidly.

“I started reading the Outlander series and I blazed through the first five books and then I got on a waiting list for the sixth book,” she said. “I had to wait a month for it because there are only three copies and 11 people were waiting.”

Abby Kaliba also unsuccessfully sought a library card Tuesday, in her case for her brother Logan. Kaliba said she’s not a regular visitor but she’s been using her own library card to take courses online in computer coding, which she’s thinking of shifting to in the future for her career.

“With the library account, you can access them for free,” she explained. “I’ve done like the basics: HTML, CSS, Java, JavaScript.”

The Main Library’s spacious courtyard saw traffic all its own Tuesday.

Two photoshoots were occurring at once, both for recent high school graduates. Timotheus Moore, a recent graduate of Southern Lab School, was readying for his shoot with family members, including his grandmother and library regular, Matilda McKnight.

“I’m so happy to see the library reopen,” she said. “I’ve been missing it a lot.”

McKnight said she plans to return soon, but also plans to visit the newly constructed downtown River Center library branch when it opens later this month. Before COVID-19, she came as often as three times a week, and she's looking forward to getting back to her routine.

“I’d usually bring my laptop, do some work, study,” she said. “It’s a good place to work. You come here and relax, see the children."