Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is promising more education, access and resources to the city-parish's underserved communities as it relates to distribution of coronavirus vaccines in the days ahead.

Broome's pledge is in response to a set of recommendations culled by her Health Equity Vaccine Taskforce which were aimed at creating greater awareness around the vaccines and removing barriers for those living in the pockets of the parish where access to healthcare is sparse.

"Throughout this pandemic, we have seen how health disparities have significantly impacted the underserved residents of our community," Broome said. "This is especially true when we examine COVID-19 vaccinations. It is critical for our local and state government, medical partners, community stakeholders, and residents to work together to address these inequities and remove the barriers to the COVID-19 vaccine."

This campaign from the Mayor's Office comes more than month after a report from National Public Radio looked at the lack of vaccination sites in the city-parish's predominantly Black and Hispanic areas. At the time, only three of the 25 sites in the parish were in north Baton Rouge, an area with a far larger Black population than the southern parts of the city.

Since then, several mass vaccination pop-up sites have emerged as more vaccines for the coronavirus roll into the state in greater supply.

Among the set of recommendations from the group of medical professionals, community leaders and advocates Broome brought together include:

Disseminate the answers to frequently asked questions surrounding coronavirus and the various vaccines through social media platforms.

Frequently sharing vaccination locations, dates, and times with the community.

Host informational town halls and interviews to educate the community on the importance of the vaccine.

Providing a platform for community representatives to share their vaccination experience.

When it comes to giving people more access to vaccines the group has suggested:

Working with community stakeholders to hold vaccination events in nontraditional settings with extended time frames to accommodate residents.

Canvassing and phone banking to connect residents to information, resources, and vaccination appointments.

Creating a system for residents to opt into updates about vaccination opportunities.

More information on the vaccine campaign will be announced in the "coming days," the news release states.