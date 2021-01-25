Sgt. Charles F. Dotson dedicated his life to getting people out of danger.

As a veteran Baton Rouge police detective assigned to the violent crimes unit, he had a front-row seat to the often grim outcomes brought on by domestic violence, but didn’t shy away from the fight.

"He was a true advocate for domestic violence and protecting the helpless and those who could not help themselves,” said Baton Rouge Det. Belford Johnson.

But Sunday morning, Dotson fell victim to the dangers of another scourge, succumbing to COVID-19 following a weekslong battle with the illness — among the latest casualties of the novel coronavirus outbreak that’s killed more than 8,000 people in Louisiana.

Colleagues recall his frequent jokes about being the best-dressed person in the office — Dotson would often wear a three-piece suit to work — and his wealth of assorted knowledge that would have made him a formidable contestant on Jeopardy!.

"He was always the smartest man in the room," Johnson said.

Others describe Dotson as being compassionate toward victims of violent crimes, and his work saw him gain the trust of people struggling to leave abusive relationships, likely saving the lives of countless people.

At times, that persuasion came through bringing in people to show them "the wall," which bears the names of the city's homicide victims, recalls Phillip DePrato, a retired criminal analyst for the department who worked closely with Dotson over the years.

"He'd tell them ‘You don't want to be up here and we don't want you up here as a victim’," DePrato said. "Quite often they were facing very difficult choices, so he would be someone they could talk to."

Dotson, who grew up in Maringouin, joined the U.S. Marines after graduating from Shady Grove High School. He served in the military 27 years, including in the first Gulf War. He later served as an Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office deputy before joining the Baton Rouge Police Department in 1999.

He spent his early years with the department in uniform patrol and later became a detective assigned to the violent crimes unit. He eventually rose to the rank of sergeant, a rank he also held in the Marines before retiring.

Between 2016 and 2018, Dotson served as the board present for the Butterfly Society, a local advocacy group that raises awareness for victims of domestic violence.

Twahna Harris, the organization’s CEO, said Dotson was a “pillar of the community” and “embodied the definition of what it means to be a leader with a servant’s heart.”

“As a champion for victims of domestic violence, he consistently spoke up for them, fought for them, and gave them hope to believe in themselves again,” she said in a statement Monday.

Dotson had been battling the virus for the past few weeks after falling ill, colleagues said. His condition worsened, and his organs began to fail while he was hospitalized.

Though it isn't clear how he contracted the coronavirus, public-facing workers are at heightened risk because of their regular interaction with the public.

Louisiana this week passed a grim milestone when state officials confirmed more than 8,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus. State Department of Health figures also show a swell in hospitalizations following the holidays, though the rate of people needing care in hospitals has been trending downward in recent days.

State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, whose district covers parts of Baton Rouge, called Dotson a "stellar law enforcement officer and a true community leader" in a Sunday Facebook post, while also cautioning people about the virus.

"Let’s continue to pray for his wife, family and the entire BRPD family and remember that this virus has no respect of person, party, age or gender," she said.

Police Chief Murphy Paul said Dotson was a mentor to many and "a leader of every sense of the word" in a statement Monday.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome asked the city-parish to remember his longtime service.

"His dedication to our community and his passion for service will be forever known by those around him," she said.

Funeral arrangements were still being finalized Monday.