The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on Wednesday warned of false reports of increased fishing fines and closed fishing and hunting seasons during the coronavirus pandemic.
The LDWF said "none of it is true," regarding fabricated articles that declared the department was taking the drastic actions.
“It is incredibly unfortunate that some individuals would go out of their way to spread false information with the intent of creating confusion for the wonderful people of Louisiana,” LDWF secretary Jack Montoucet said in a statement. “At a time when we are pulling together to deal with a deadly health crisis, there are some who find such actions amusing.”
The LDWF encouraged people to go outside during the crisis, as long as they gathered in groups of less than 10 people and maintained social distancing guidelines.
The department encouraged people to visit its website and Facebook page for valid information.