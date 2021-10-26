Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday he's lifting Louisiana's indoor mask mandate but keeping in place face covering requirements for certain K-12 schools that have bucked public health guidance by allowing students exposed to the coronavirus remain in the classroom.
"After sustained improvement across the state in new cases, test positivity and hospitalizations, I will lift Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate in all settings except for K-12 schools, which may opt out as long as they continue implementing existing CDC quarantine guidance," Edwards said.
With cases of COVID declining, the executive order, which goes into effect Wednesday, gives school districts a choice: loosen up on either masking or quarantining rules, but not both.
The governor's announcement strikes at the heart of a controversial new policy, announced by State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley at the end of September, that allowed parents in participating school districts to decide for themselves whether their asymptomatic children would have to quarantine following exposure to COVID-19.
Brumley argued the change in policy was necessary to keep students in the classroom and stem learning loss, but the move was blasted by both Edwards and state public health officials, who pointed out that people can spread COVID-19 despite having no symptoms.
Now, in order to go maskless, schools must follow quarantine recommendations issued by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In general, that requires unvaccinated students who come in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19 to spend anywhere from one to two weeks at home.
Local governments and private businesses are allowed to impose stricter guidelines that the state’s. The federal rules require masks in health care situations and while traveling on mass transit.
“The pandemic is not over," Edwards said. "We do not know what the future will bring."
Edwards reinstated the mask mandate in August as the state faced its fourth and worst surge of the virus and held the unwanted position of having the highest per capita COVID-19 infection growth in the nation. Hospitals at the time were buckling under an unprecedented tsunami of patients, forcing them to cancel thousands of critical surgeries as they redirected nurses and doctors to manage the influx.
Shortly after the mask mandate went back into place, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana peaked at more than 3,000 — a pandemic record largely made up of the unvaccinated. On Tuesday, after weeks of precipitous declines, hospitals counted 323 patients with COVID-19.
The numbers reflect a decrease of community transmission risk, Dr. Joe Kanter, the state medical officer. About 323 people with COVID are in the hospital Tuesday, down from 3,000 over the summer.
“We have less people being admitted to the hospital day by day than the national average,” he said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.