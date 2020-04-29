A day after Gov. John Bel Edwards extended Louisiana's coronavirus stay-at-home order, LSU has announced they hope to start returning to campus around May 15.

The new order is set to expire on May 15.

Interim LSU president Tom Galligan says the phased return would be "deliberate" and the university would be sure to follow state and federal guidelines. The full return could take "weeks or even months," he wrote.

"We must continue to follow the Governor’s orders and remember that Louisiana is one of the states that COVID-19 has hit the hardest," Galligan wrote. "What we’ve been doing has made a difference; I believe we have slowed the spread of this dangerous virus and helped to keep each other safe by staying home. Now let’s see this effort through and take heart that we are quite possibly turning the corner."

+2 Colleges nationwide expect enrollment drop. Will Louisiana schools buck the trend? Judgment day for most of Louisiana’s public and private colleges and universities is Friday when deposits for the upcoming fall semester are due.

Some faculty and staff members will return to campus now, however, due to the governor's new order. Those members are part of research initiatives, Galligan said.

"Meanwhile, the Governor’s order did relax a few restrictions, giving us the opportunity to allow certain research initiatives to continue or restart based upon the plans previously submitted," Galligan wrote. "This will bring a handful of faculty and staff members back to campus now. "

Non essential employees have been working remotely.

Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer amid coronavirus pandemic Officials have said it's still unclear whether students will be able to return to the classroom by next fall.

Read the full letter from Galligan here.