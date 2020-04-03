Five East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and one city police officer have tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases within local law enforcement agencies.
Several other officers are quarantining, but overall they make up just a tiny percentage of the local law enforcement workforce, officials noted. Baton Rouge law enforcement leaders have said they're developing plans to reallocate manpower if the need arises because a significant number of officers get sick or have to quarantine.
It's one of several potential impacts on public safety and the local criminal justice system as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the Baton Rouge area, including in the parish jail, which is run by the sheriff's office.
Sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said none of the deputies testing positive work inside the jail and none are in uniform patrol. They are sworn personnel but have other roles such as detectives or supervisors.
She said a total of five deputies had contracted the virus and three more are awaiting test results. Others have also been asked to quarantine themselves if they have a family member awaiting test results.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Friday morning that one city police officer has tested positive and three others are currently being quarantined.
The sheriff's office employs more than 900 people and the Baton Rouge Police Department includes more than 600 sworn officers.
News of the positive test results among local law enforcement comes amid growing concern about the virus spreading behind bars. So far three inmates in Baton Rouge's jail have confirmed cases of coronavirus, and at least one of them has been sent to the state's Angola prison to be quarantined there. Corrections officials have reopened Angola's Camp J, a wing that had been closed in 2018 due to safety concerns, to house inmates from jails and prisons across the state.