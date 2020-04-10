An additional 10 coronavirus deaths of Baton Rouge residents announced Friday morning marks the single largest jump in fatalities for the parish to date.
The victims are five men and five women ages 63 to 93, who had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a news release.
While coronavirus deaths in the parish have been ticking up in recent days, with seven announced over the weekend and another 10 between Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday saw just two deaths before Friday's jump.
That brings the total number of Baton Rouge residents killed by the virus to 49. Statewide Louisiana has reported 702 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.