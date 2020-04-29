Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ chief lawyer emailed legislative leaders in hopes of squashing an historical effort by a cadre of conservative Republican legislators to overturn his expected two-week extension of a “Stay at Home” order that has hobbled the state’s economy.

No petition has yet been drafted but many legislators are talking seriously about one, said House Majority Leader Blake Miguez, R-Erath. Behind closed doors some Republicans are consulting House and Senate attorneys to determine how they could apply a little used law to overturn the governor’s public health emergency declaration and what implications that might have on federal recovery aid.

“Members are weighing the different options that they have and this is one of them,” Miguez told The Advocate and Times-Picayune. “I wish Matthew wouldn’t focus so much on the petition and focus more on the overall frustration among legislators.”

Miguez was referring to Matthew Block, the governor’s executive counsel. Block emailed Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzalez, in hopes of sorting out “confusion about the necessity of the governor’s order.”

Edwards said Monday that he planned to sign an executive order this week that would request people continue to stay at home after May 1 until May 15. The administration cites the existing order with lessening the number of the often-deadly coronavirus cases in Louisiana, which has been a national hotspot. Louisiana reported Wednesday the state has 27,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,802 dead and 1,629 people in the hospital – more than have been reported in the far more populous states of Texas and Florida.

But the order also wreaked havoc in the state’s economy as businesses have closed and more than 350,000 workers have filed for unemployment.

Edwards said that while the number of new cases have declined to a point that he no longer worries that the state’s hospitals will be overwhelmed, the state still has not met the federal standards to begin the first of a three-phase plan to reopen the state’s economy and return to a situation closer to normality. State health officials worry that too widespread a reopening would cause the numbers spike again.

Block concedes that a majority in either chamber has the ability to terminate a public health emergency at any time. But doing so requires consultation with health officials, under the law, and the governor’s extension was done with advice of the public health authority.

Additionally, ending Edwards’ “stay at home” order would also terminate additional orders that, for instance, closed the schools for the rest of the year, required waivers for unemployment benefits and forbid price gouging.

“Lastly, and certainly not least, there would potentially be a crushing loss of federal funding should the governor’s emergency order be terminated,” Block wrote.

Federal disaster relief programs need a declared emergency before funding can be released to the state. Additionally, the $1.8 billion from the federal CARES Act and Small Business Administration loans also might need a declaration.

“The protective measures taken by the governor thus far have been developed in the same manner and have been done in consultation with federal officials, including the Vice President (Mike Pence) and Dr. (Anthony) Fauci,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has been a lead member of President Donald Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“We’re working on every possible solution to safely open our economy as quickly as possible and get our families back to work. One of the ideas is to override the governor’s emergency declaration,” Speaker Schexnayder said in a statement to The Associated Press. “We’re looking into what, if any, unintended consequences that could have.”

President Cortez said his members don’t feel like they’re getting enough information.

Louisiana Senate leader wants Monday return: Legislators 'as essential as grocery stores'

State Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, said much of the frustration comes from a lack of adequate communication. Edwards told the Republican delegation last week that statistics looked good and that he would likely lift the “stay at home” order on May 1, she said. “He said, ‘We’re looking good.’ And that’s what I told my constituents.”

She learned that the order would be extended to May 15 about five minutes before Edwards made the announcement on television, Hodges said in an interview.

Her western Livingston Parish district was devastated by flooding in August 2016. Homeowners have only recently been able to get back in their houses, after taking out large mortgages and loans.

Hodges said she was deluged with emails and calls after the extension announcement.

“It’s very discouraging for people in my district. They’re telling me they’re losing their businesses, they can’t make their car notes, they may lose their homes again,” Hodges said. “People are desperate. We’ve got to have that conversation.”