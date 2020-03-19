The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge on Thursday afternoon will give away 500 backpacks with supplies that students can use to stay busy while out of school amid the spread of the coronavirus.
The club said Thursday that parents can pick up "Club-on-the-Geaux Backpacks" at its office, at 8281 Goodwood Blvd., Suite A, between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
It says a book inside the backpack includes information on how to stay safe and healthy while out of school. It also includes hand-washing instructions and reminds children to keep their hands away from their mouth, nose and eyes.
The activity book also has fun, exercises, games and worksheets about art, history, math, reading, creative writing and poetry, English grammar, Spanish, mindfulness, storytelling, social studies and science. The goal is for the students to have materials they need to keep their brains active during the time school is closed.
Friday, at 3 p.m., staff will demonstrate some of these activities and programs included in the “Geaux Backpacks” via Facebook Live (www.bgca.org/facebook).