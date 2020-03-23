Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday pleaded with the state’s 4.6 million residents to heed his new stay-at-home order and avoid going out unless absolutely necessary, as officials fear an ongoing surge in new coronavirus cases are on track to overwhelming the state’s health care systems.

In a prime-time address aired on TV stations throughout the state, Edwards asked people to “act as if they have” the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, and remain “intensely focused” on slowing its spread.

The governor warned that while Louisiana has confirmed cases of the virus in 41 parishes, the virus is present in every part of the state, undetected in many places.

“Don’t go out unless you absolutely have to,” Edwards said during the town hall, hosted by Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

“It’s a major adjustment. But it is necessary. We need to make this adjustment now so we can get to the other side of this.”

The address came as a statewide stay-at-home order directing people to stay inside unless running “essential” errands, like getting food, medicine or getting exercise, among other things, went into effect Monday evening.

Louisiana is one of several states around the country to issue similar mandates, ordering residents to stay home unless doing a limited number of tasks.

The state has already issued a host of restrictions in recent days to limit face-to-face interactions. Still, officials won’t know for at least another week whether the measures are working to slow the spread, said Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary with the state’s Office of Public Health, who was one of several state officials and other leaders on the roundtable.

“What we’re really finding out is the level of coronavirus that was already in our state,” Billioux said of the testing so far.

Restaurants are still allowed to serve delivery, drive-through and take out, but bars, K-12 schools, casinos, gyms and many other businesses were ordered to close. The moves to shutter businesses, aimed at slowing the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the state, has led to a dramatic surge in unemployment claims and food stamp applications.

The restrictions already in place before Monday’s order went into effect have rocked Louisiana’s economy.

By Saturday, 71,000 people had applied for unemployment benefits, said Ava Dejoie, head of the Louisiana Workforce Commission. In a normal week, 1,400 to 1,500 people apply. The maximum benefit is $247 a week.

As of Monday, Louisiana had confirmed 1,172 positive cases of the new coronavirus, and at least 34 had died. Nearly 6,000 people had been tested, the state’s health department reported.

Edwards said his “heart goes out” to people losing their jobs, but described the efforts as vital to ensuring the virus doesn’t continue to spread, especially to elderly and sick who are at risk of severe illness or death.

He also said he was not suspending rent payments or other bills, but noted he has suspended evictions and foreclosures.

Without drastic steps to limit its spread as well as boosting the amount of hospital beds, masks, ventilators and other health care equipment, Edwards and others fear the virus is on track to overwhelm the state’s health systems. He noted Monday that the state does not have all the protective gear for medical workers that it will likely need as the virus continues to spread.

He also said the state is working to surge patients into health care facilities and is identifying other facilities that may be needed to house those who contract the virus, though he did not have specifics on where those would be.

“Nobody knows how long this is going to last but we do know right now Louisiana’s trajectory threatens our ability to deliver care,” Edwards said.