BR.teencovid.adv 0064 bf.jpg

Dana Wallis, R.N., gives Mary Benton Levasseur, 7th grader, her second inoculation as West Feliciana Middle School students get a COVID -19 vaccination Friday August 13, 2021, in St. Francisville, La. The West Feliciana Parish Hospital in St. Francisville is working with West Feliciana High School to vaccinate some of its students, specifically several students who have already received their first COVID shot, but not their second yet. It's through an arrangement with West Feliciana Parish Hospital, which led a more extensive vaccination drive of local school employees this past spring. The school's principal is Karolyn Taylor.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Schools in the Baton Rouge area reported hundreds of new cases of COVID among students and dozens more among staff last week, according to new data the Louisiana Department of Health released Wednesday.

Many schools did not report at all to LDH. But, of those who did, here's how many cases were reported in parishes in and around Baton Rouge from Aug. 16-22:

  • East Baton Rouge: 15 staff cases, 170 student cases, with 31 schools reporting
  • Ascension: 19 staff cases, 202 student cases, with 32 schools reporting
  • Livingston: 0 staff cases, 206 student cases, with 34 schools reporting
  • Tangipahoa: 29 staff cases, 118 student cases, with 25 schools reporting
  • Iberville: 0 staff cases, 31 student cases, with 9 schools reporting
  • Pointe Coupee: 5 staff cases, 21 student cases, with five schools reporting.

Schools in West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, East Feliciana and St. Helena all reported just a handful of cases, but each of them had fewer than five schools report.

Email Matthew Albright at MAlbright@theadvocate.com

View comments