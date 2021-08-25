Schools in the Baton Rouge area reported hundreds of new cases of COVID among students and dozens more among staff last week, according to new data the Louisiana Department of Health released Wednesday.
Many schools did not report at all to LDH. But, of those who did, here's how many cases were reported in parishes in and around Baton Rouge from Aug. 16-22:
- East Baton Rouge: 15 staff cases, 170 student cases, with 31 schools reporting
- Ascension: 19 staff cases, 202 student cases, with 32 schools reporting
- Livingston: 0 staff cases, 206 student cases, with 34 schools reporting
- Tangipahoa: 29 staff cases, 118 student cases, with 25 schools reporting
- Iberville: 0 staff cases, 31 student cases, with 9 schools reporting
- Pointe Coupee: 5 staff cases, 21 student cases, with five schools reporting.
Schools in West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, East Feliciana and St. Helena all reported just a handful of cases, but each of them had fewer than five schools report.