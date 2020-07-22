Baton Rouge schools will delay the start of in-person instruction until at least Sept. 7 due to the continued rise in coronavirus cases, officials said during a Wednesday press conference.
Incoming East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Leslie Brown announced that schools will offer virtual instruction only starting Aug. 10, four days later than previously planned. Brown spoke at a virtual press conference.
“We know the fall semester will look and feel different from those of the past," Brown said. "Just as none of us could have predicted the past four months, the future remains uncertain.”
The school system on Wednesday posted online answers to frequently asked questions about the new plan.
The original plan was to reopen on Aug. 6 with a hybrid model of in-person instruction two days a week and virtual learning the other three days.
That plan was met with backlash, however, from teacher unions who worried about the safety of employees and students as COVID-19 cases and deaths have seen major spikes for a month now across the state.
New Orleans public schools had a similar plan in place until Tuesday, when city and school officials announced in-person instruction would be postponed until at least after Labor Day, as long as coronavirus data improves and warrants the reopening of physical campuses.
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has left it up to individual districts to decide what reopening plan works best for their teachers and students, but urged school systems to mandate masks and social distancing practices.
As of Tuesday, Louisiana health officials confirmed 1,691 new coronavirus cases, with East Baton Rouge Parish reporting the third-biggest number of newly reported cases at 122.
Health officials reported a total of 96,583 cases and 3,498 deaths on Tuesday, and the percent positive rate over the last seven days, 9.98%, has more than doubled what it was during Phase 1.