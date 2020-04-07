Sixty-one patients and about a dozen staffers at the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System has several programs in different facilities in the small town of Jackson that provide mental health and behavioral health services. While cases have popped up in a few programs, most of the confirmed COVID-19 tests occurred at the inpatient hospital that provides psychiatric services for adults who are chronically mentally ill in the main compound, and at the Villa Feliciana Medical complex, which cares for the elderly, according to two employees.

Phillip Newton, interim president of Local 1695 at AFSCME Council 17, said the outbreak began early last week and administrators were slow to notify employees. Unlike many state employees, many of whom are working from home, the Eastern staffers are spending long hours in the facilities and being called in for additional work, he said.

Steve Lea, the chief executive officer at the hospital in the small town of Jackson, refused comment Tuesday night and referred all questions to the Department of Louisiana Health 35 miles to the south in Baton Rouge.

Kelly Zimmerman, a spokeswoman for the health department, pointed out in a prepared statement that the number of confirmed cases accounted for less than 10% of the population. The state increased testing at the facility after receiving positive results for some patients. Her statement did not address the reported confirmed test results of the state employees working for the health system.

“These patients have been isolated since they were tested and will remain isolated until they recover,” Zimmerman stated. “The facility is working with the CDC and the Office of Public Health and has taken a number of precautions to protect our residents and employees.”

Hospital officials are screening essential employees and essential visitors and has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment, she added.

