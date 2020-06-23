Louisiana health officials on Tuesday raised the alarm about the biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases since the height of the state’s outbreak in early April, saying the surge is not tied to backlogs in data and comes after the state saw its third-highest weekly rise in cases on record.

Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the state’s Office of Public Health, said the state is seeing “significant” spread related to people congregating in groups without social distancing or masking. The state recently confirmed high-profile outbreaks at Baton Rouge’s Tigerland bars and at graduation parties in New Orleans.

The 1,356 cases added Tuesday was the most since April 7, when the state was in a stay-at-home order to try to tamp down a rapidly-rising case count.

“We are quite concerned by today’s COVID-19 numbers and the overall direction we are moving in,” said Billioux said in a statement. “What we are seeing appears to be connected to increased movement, a lot of which is probably related to further reopening of the economy and at least some individuals not adhering to recommended precautions.”

The spike comes a day after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would not move into Phase 3 of reopening on Friday, when the Phase 2 order was set to expire. Instead, the state will remain in Phase 2--where restaurants, retailers, barber shops and other businesses are limited to 50% capacity--for another four weeks, in an effort to get a better handle on rising cases.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, last week the state saw the third-highest rise in cases on record, behind only the first two weeks in April. The vast majority, 95%, of Tuesday’s increase in cases is tied to “community spread,” instead of congregate settings like nursing homes and prisons. And 97% of the cases are from infections where the specimen was collected between Jun 15 and June 23, which the Health Department said means the increase was not tied to a “backlog,” which have plagued case data in recent weeks.

About 7.6% of total tests came back positive Tuesday, which the Health Department said is below a goal of 10%. But the rate is uneven across the state. The Acadiana health region saw a rate of about 12%, while the New Orleans region had a 6.3% rate and greater Baton Rouge had 6.7%.

Health department spokeswoman Aly Neel said it is difficult to pin the increase in cases on certain events, but “it’s clear” they’re being driven by increased movement, from the reopening of the economy and people not following recommended precautions, like wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

