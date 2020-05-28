Nearly four years after its old campus flooded, Central Private School has broken ground about a mile away at its new home on much higher ground near the intersection of Joor and Gurney roads in Central.
The school held a small groundbreaking ceremony Thursday night attended by Sen. Bill Cassidy and Paul Sawyer, chief of staff for Rep. Garret Graves.
A legislative change that Cassidy and Graves helped push through Congress in 2018 ensured that Central Private received enough money to relocate and rebuild. It changed how the Federal Emergency Management Agency calculates the penalty for facilities not carrying flood insurance. That change allowed the school to claim reimbursement for about $6 million more than it would have otherwise, said Brennan Easley, president of the school’s board.
Then FEMA conducted a year-long environmental assessment of the new 27.2-acre property, which recently finished up. That cleared the way for FEMA to obligate $10 million to help pay for the school’s reconstruction, a move it informed the school of a few weeks ago, Easley said.
The journey is far from over. Contractor Byron E. Talbot of Schriever is preparing the site. Later this summer, the school plans to solicit bids for the construction of a new $12 million middle and high school complex that’s scheduled to open in August 2021, Easley said.
The school plans to eventually build an elementary school as well. That would allow the school to finally vacate the low lying property on Centerra Court where it’s been located since it was founded in 1967. All told, the projects are expected to cost north of $20 million.
The school still needs to raise millions of dollars privately to pay for all the improvements.
“We were supposed to kick off the campaign just as the coronavirus hit,” Easley said.