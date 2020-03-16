Restaurant owners were scrambling Monday to adapt to a state order limiting restaurants to take-out, delivery or drive-through service as the state also moved to close casinos, bars and movie theaters to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Louisiana.
Gov. John Bel Edwards' office announced the restrictions and closures Monday, also banning gatherings of more than 50 people. The changes were effective at midnight and might be lifted April 13.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber estimated that the new restrictions impacts more than 1,600 restaurants and bars in the Baton Rouge metro area with 29,865 employees. Total earnings among those employees was $583 million in 2019. Employers paid about $109.6 million in taxes and total gross real domestic product was $833.5 million.
Michael Boudreaux, who co-owns Juban’s, Adrian’s by Juban’s and Christina’s Restaurant, said he’s looking at a number of options. “We’ll only be able to do pick up and delivery, so we’ll do whatever the customer likes,” he said.
All of the restaurants, from Christina’s, a breakfast and lunch spot popular with downtown workers, to Juban’s, an upscale Perkins Road eatery, have items that can be modified for pickup or delivery. Boudreax said he’s looking at extending the plate lunch specials at Christina’s and the prix fixe dishes at Juban’s and Adrian’s to family-sized meals.
“We’re looking at doing packages, where a family can get a salad, entrées and a dessert for a very reasonable price,” he said. “We want to keep it price effective, because people are going to be losing their jobs and we want them to be able to afford it.”
Boudreaux said his restaurants may even set up their own delivery services in order to keep servers working.
“We want to keep it going as best we can so we can return to normalcy when this is over with,” he said.
Some owners are still reeling from the news.
"We're just trying to figure things out," said Joshua Duke, co-owner of Olive or Twist, a Perkins Road craft cocktail lounge that also sells food.
The coronavirus pandemic had already taken a toll on the restaurant business before the closure.
OpenTable, an online reservation website, said in Louisiana, the number of phone, online and walk-in diners were down 50% across the state on Sunday, compared to last year.
The drop in restaurant diners declined precipitously after March 8 when the number of diners was down by 2% compared to last year, data shows.
At Serop's Cafe on Corporate Boulevard, the Greek and Lebanese restaurant, had laid off about half its workforce of about 10 employees.
"I've already told them to go ahead and file for unemployment," said Sami Kobrossi, co-owner of Serop's Cafe.
Serop's has some sit-down restaurants and several express locations, which already have drive-throughs. Customers can order online and receive deliveries or swing by for curbside pick-up at the cafe's that don't drive-throughs.
Still, many of the company's customers typically visit and want sit-down service; it's a big chunk of its business. Now that the only choice is delivery, even though it's a temporary restriction, the impact is going to be big.
"It's not going to be the same, I expect a 75% loss in business," Kobrossi said.
Still, the business owner doesn't dispute the necessity for the move.
"I'm not thinking about the business; I'm thinking about the health and safety of our employees," he said.
Jim Urdiales, owner of Mestizo Restaurant, said he’s expecting business to drop by 75% at his Acadian Thruway Mexican eatery. “We can’t sell that much to-go,” he said. “The one good thing is there’s nothing people can do. No bars are open, no movie theaters. So getting food to-go is about the only thing they can do as far as enjoyment goes.”
Urdiales said he is worried about the impact a sustained closure will have on his employees, who he says all live week-to-week.
“I’m hoping this will be a two-week cycle just to get people to take this crap seriously,” he said. But if the restaurants remain closed for a month, he hopes Congress can pass some sort of bill to help workers with their lost income.
“We’ll just have to hunker down,” he said. “I’m happy I’ve got a lot of wine at my house and here and I can feed myself.”