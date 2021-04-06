Louisiana was awarded $42,796,369 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday to support local efforts to increase vaccine uptake in communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
The award is part of $3 billion in funding made available to the CDC by the American Rescue Plan and other federal legislation aimed at bolstering broad-based vaccine distribution, access and administration efforts.
Seventy-five percent of the total funds must focus on vaccination initiatives in racial minority communities, and at least 60% must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations and community health centers.
