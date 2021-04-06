BR.popupvaxwild.040221 HS 043.JPG
Relief Telemed nurse Ashleigh Variest gives Kei Andre Hilliard a Moderna coronavirus vaccine at a pop-up vaccination event, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at The Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church on Evangeline Street in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Louisiana was awarded $42,796,369 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday to support local efforts to increase vaccine uptake in communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. 

The award is part of $3 billion in funding made available to the CDC by the American Rescue Plan and other federal legislation aimed at bolstering broad-based vaccine distribution, access and administration efforts. 

Seventy-five percent of the total funds must focus on vaccination initiatives in racial minority communities, and at least 60% must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations and community health centers. 

