One day after Louisiana's stay-at-home order was lifted, Baton Rouge residents crowded parks, restaurants and grocery stores — and many of them were not wearing masks.
The state launched Phase 1 of its re-opening strategy on Friday following weeks of lockdown to prevent further spread of the virus. But local leaders have stressed that the virus has not gone away and urged people to wear masks in public places to stop the spread.
Health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control, recommend all Americans wear masks during the pandemic. Research shows the face coverings can stop water droplets, which are a major source of transmitting the virus, from making into the air and on surfaces.
Wearing a mask or face covering is the "neighborly thing to do," said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a public service announcement Saturday. And Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said in a Friday press conference encouraging people to wear masks that "how we proceed as a community will determine our future success in the capitol region."
In the first 48 hours of freedom, some Baton Rouge residents have dutifully donned their masks or scarves — but others have not.
At Perkins Road Community Park, kids zipped by on skateboards and scooters, surrounded by parents, joggers and pet-owners. Golfers in close quarters packed City Park before the onset of an afternoon rainstorm, enjoying the lingering sunshine while it lasted.
Outside, in the open, all were unmasked.
Popular brunch destinations like Another Broken Egg Cafe on Perkins Road and Louie's near the LSU campus were also relatively crowded — though not necessarily to the satisfaction of worried managers and owners.
"It's better than being closed," said Stuart Ottinger, owner of Another Broken Egg Cafe.
His staff all wore cloth masks and gloves, but not all customers mirrored the practices of their servers. Ottinger said only about 15% of the customers he sees on an average day wear masks.
Andrea Vinning and her four-year-old daughter Adrianna Lamothe sat in the shaded patio area while they waited for Andrea's cousin, who just graduated nursing school. They were there to celebrate, and neither wore masks.
Vinning said at her job, where she works with autistic children, she definitely wears her mask. But that morning, sitting at the table in the breezy, shaded area, she "didn't feel like being hot today" by donning the suffocating fabric.
Two other diners also chose not to wear face coverings. This was the first restaurant Victoria Ceravola and Kervonte Harris had been to in weeks. They have been self-isolating, choosing instead to order takeout or go on nature walks.
Ceravola said she wouldn't have felt as safe sitting inside, but outside she was comfortable without wearing a mask and keeping her space from other customers.
At Louie's, management erected a tented dining area outside, complete with a food truck stocked as a bar. A staff member said that for some people, it's the first time in weeks they've had food on a plate they haven't cooked themselves.
Shane Segura, who mans the newly established bar, has been battling cancer for seven years and is no stranger to being careful about germs. He wears a mask and keeps his distance behind the sliding doors of the food truck. A diner with a mask is a welcome — though rare — sight, he said.
The rest of Louie's staff also wore the appropriate personal protective equipment, but virtually none of the diners did.
Brad Watts, owner of Cecelia's Creole Bistro, Kalurah Street Grill and the River Room, was dining at Louie's with his children.
Watts said that frankly, it's impossible to eat with a mask on and that restaurants have been adhering to safety guidelines "to a fault." He is happy to wear a mask to a grocery store that might require it, but he felt comfortable and socially distant in Louie's.
However, he is hesitant to unlock the doors of his own restaurants until June 1, when he says he has enough time to safely prep his establishments to follow the new rules.
Not every business saw customers rushing back. Towne Center at Cedar Lodge, generally a bustling shopping locale, was largely empty Saturday afternoon.
Security guard Terrilyn Legier said since the re-opening, people have been driving by in droves and trying the doors of different shops to see if they are accepting customers. Some stores are doing curbside delivery, but many remain closed.
One woman in bright, pastel colors wandering a deserted portion of the shopping center pressed her face to the front window of Talbots to see if anyone was inside.
"People are trying to get back to the 'old normal,'" Legier said. "When people realize the new normal is this, there is going to be commotion."
She's noticed that the people forming a line outside of Whole Foods or frequenting the nearby restaurants have been wearing masks since the initial denial wore away in the early weeks of the shutdown.
But those arriving to investigate which retail chains are open have been largely mask-less.
Outside of Whole Foods, Amy Pan hurried to her car clutching a bag of lemons and the hands of her two young daughters, Emma and Emily. All three were wearing masks. Most grocery stores she goes to require them, Pan said, and she wants to keep her family safe anyway.
"I think a lot of people are wearing masks," she said. "We just got used to wearing ours all the time."