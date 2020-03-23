Coronavirus stock

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

The coronavirus community testing site in Baton Rouge will resume Tuesday, thanks to a donation of test kits for the site at Baton Rouge General-Mid City, the mayor's office announced Monday night.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome thanked Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for the donation.

There were 140 tests administered at the site Monday, March 23. Only patients who have orders faxed prior to 6 p.m. Monday will be admitted on Tuesday, the mayor's office said.

The orders must be faxed into the site by the patient’s physician. Anyone without written orders will not be admitted. The site will remain open on a day-by-day basis as supplies allow, Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The community testing site is staffed by doctors from area hospitals and clinics. The test kits needed to operate the site are donated by those hospitals and clinics. The testing site has relieved pressure on hospitals, clinics and emergency rooms, which are also administering COVID-19 tests, the mayor's office said.

If you have questions about coronavirus, please email our newsroom at online@theadvocate.com.

View comments