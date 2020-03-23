The coronavirus community testing site in Baton Rouge will resume Tuesday, thanks to a donation of test kits for the site at Baton Rouge General-Mid City, the mayor's office announced Monday night.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome thanked Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for the donation.
There were 140 tests administered at the site Monday, March 23. Only patients who have orders faxed prior to 6 p.m. Monday will be admitted on Tuesday, the mayor's office said.
The orders must be faxed into the site by the patient’s physician. Anyone without written orders will not be admitted. The site will remain open on a day-by-day basis as supplies allow, Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The community testing site is staffed by doctors from area hospitals and clinics. The test kits needed to operate the site are donated by those hospitals and clinics. The testing site has relieved pressure on hospitals, clinics and emergency rooms, which are also administering COVID-19 tests, the mayor's office said.