Evictions in Louisiana will remain suspended through at least June 5th as part of the state’s phased reopening, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday, as he finalized the details of a new order for restrictions on businesses for the next three weeks.
The governor said during a town hall with the Advocate that he is close to finishing up all the specifics for which businesses are allowed to open Friday. He said the only outstanding issue is whether to allow bowling alleys to open, but he will sign the proclamation today.
Edwards fielded a wide range of questions about the first phase of reopening, and he clarified that starting Friday, youth baseball can resume, bars with food permits will have to operate like restaurants, motor vehicle offices will begin to reopen and pools used for lap swimming can be used.
He also emphasized that while evictions will remain suspended through at least June 5th, when the phase one is set to expire, people should still pay rent if possible to avoid letting debt mount. He added the state “can’t continue to suspend this forever.”
Responding to a question about how waiters who make $2.13 an hour and rely mostly on tips to get by with restaurants operating at 25% capacity, Edwards said restaurants will be allowed to expand outdoor seating.
He also floated the possibility that certain businesses could be shut down as the state learns through contact tracing about where the virus is being transmitted more frequently. The state is hiring several hundred people to track down those who have been infected and their close contacts.
While the order will continue to direct people who are older than 65 and those with serious underlying conditions to stay home, Edwards said the order will provide exemptions for returning to work. He said it will be up to the employer to “make sure they’re as safe as they can possibly be” if they’re required to return to work.
Eleven of the state’s largest motor vehicle offices will reopen Monday, followed by more over the next several weeks, he said.