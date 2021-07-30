NO.groundbreaking.040121.1606.JPG

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in Louisiana.

Hospitals in New Orleans and Baton Rouge this week reported an increase in children sick with COVID-19. One pediatric COVID patient at Children's Hospital in New Orleans recently died.

A total of 21,543 people tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time over the past seven days. That's the most COVID cases ever reported in a week.

State officials responded Friday morning by announcing that many state employees will resume a mostly work from home schedule.

Additional COVID-related restrictions are expected to be discussed at 3 p.m. today when Gov. John Bel Edwards meets with the press.

