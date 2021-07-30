Confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in Louisiana.

Hospitals in New Orleans and Baton Rouge this week reported an increase in children sick with COVID-19. One pediatric COVID patient at Children's Hospital in New Orleans recently died.

Louisiana COVID numbers: 21,543 cases confirmed over past week, largest increase of pandemic With the delta variant of the coronavirus surging through Louisiana, the state recorded its highest number of new confirmed cases on record th…

A total of 21,543 people tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time over the past seven days. That's the most COVID cases ever reported in a week.

State officials responded Friday morning by announcing that many state employees will resume a mostly work from home schedule.

Additional COVID-related restrictions are expected to be discussed at 3 p.m. today when Gov. John Bel Edwards meets with the press.

