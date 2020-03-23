Two people died from coronavirus over the weekend in Baton Rouge, an elderly man from Mississippi and a local woman in her 40s who had an underlying medical condition, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office announced Monday morning.
Both were awaiting test results for COVID-19 at the time of their deaths, officials said. Those test results later allowed investigators to attribute their deaths to the novel coronavirus now sweeping across Louisiana, which has one of the highest number of confirmed cases per capita in the nation.
Louisiana's earliest confirmed cases surfaced in New Orleans, which reported its first deaths from COVID-19 last week.
The first Baton Rouge death occurred Saturday when a man from Woodville, Mississippi, died in a local hospital, authorities said. He was 90 years old. Then on Sunday, a 44-year-old Baton Rouge woman died after being hospitalized with shortness of breath.
East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said the younger patient had an underlying medical condition but didn't specify what it was. He also didn't say why the Mississippi man was visiting Baton Rouge, but explained that the parish coroner's office investigated his death because it occurred here.
"I inform you of this because you have to understand the importance of keeping yourself safe during this time," Clark said during a Monday morning press conference, telling residents to heed warnings to stay home, practice social distancing and maintain good hygiene.
Shane Evans, chief deputy for the coroner's office, said both people were awaiting test results for COVID-19 at the time of their deaths. The results later revealed both had been infected with the virus, and death investigators determined that's what killed them.
"It's very unfortunate that now we're having to report these deaths," Clark said. "We knew this day would come eventually because this virus is incredibly virulent — it's passed pretty aggressively and pretty rapidly among people. That's why social distancing is very important. … When you're getting notices from the government to do this, you should take that seriously."
Clark reiterated what experts around the world have been saying: that the vast majority of people who become infected will survive, but those with underlying conditions — including high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic lung illnesses — do face a much higher risk of serious illness or death. "It's very important that we protect ourselves so we can protect them," he said.
Clark said his office is investigating another recent Baton Rouge death to determine if it was also due to COVID-19. He said that person didn't present the most common symptoms associated with the virus: fever, cough and shortness of breath. Results should be available in the next few days.
Their identities have not yet been released. Clark said he's compiling a list but wouldn't say when it will be made public.