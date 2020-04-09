The push to keep public schools closed for the rest of the academic year grew Thursday when leaders of Louisiana's top school board asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to leave classrooms locked because of the coronavirus.

The request comes one day after superintendents made the same request.

The governor is set to hold his regular, 2:30 p.m. briefing on the virus today and may address the issue.

Edwards' current schools closure lasts through April 30, about three weeks before schools were set to finish.

They have been shut down since March 16, which means the entire closure could total more than two months.

"We, the leadership of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), respectfully request that you act now in making a decision to formally extend school facilities closures for the remainder of the Spring term," leaders of the panel said in a letter to the governor.

The request is signed by BESE President Sandy Holloway, Vice-President Tony Davis and Secretary-Treasurer Kira Orange Jones.

If the governor goes along with the request it will force BESE, local school leaders and others to come up with a plan.

Summer school and starting the 2020-21 school year early are among some of the early ideas suggested.

Education leaders have said their focus is finding out where students stand academically so potential gaps can be addressed.

Parents have said they are worried about their children falling behind in the classroom or being ill-prepared for the next grade.

