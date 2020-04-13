A total of 116 students still living on campus at Southern University in Baton Rouge, weeks after their classmates left as part of the university’s efforts to combat the new coronavirus, received care packages Monday afternoon courtesy of New Gideon Baptist Church.

The church, at 2542 Balis Drive in Baton Rouge, gave each of the students $20 worth of gift cards that can be used anywhere as well as bottled water, soap and laundry detergent.

“To see the expression on the students’ face was priceless, it’s what we live for,” said Pastor Brandon Collins.

The students who remain on campus are those whom the university has agreed that it’s best they stay on campus during the outbreak.

“We just wanted to do something positive for the students,” Collins said. “Even during these difficult times we stand with them and whatever we can possibly do for them we’ll do that.”

Southern shifted to online instruction exclusively on March 12, the day before Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the closure of brick-and-mortar school campuses across the state. That closure order, extended once already, is in effect until at least May 1. Southern said last week that classes will remain online through the summer sessions at both its Baton Rouge and New Orleans campuses.