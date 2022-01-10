desk stock file photo school

A few more schools in Baton Rouge have announced they are shifting to virtual instruction thanks to new positive cases of COVID on their campus.

The latest to make the shift are Audubon, Bernard Terrace, and LaSalle elementary schools, starting Tuesday. They won’t return to in-person learning until Jan. 18, the day after the Martin Luther King holiday.

Those schools join about a dozen in Baton Rouge that in the past week have announced similar pivots since schools came back from Christmas break. The four schools in the St. Helena Parish school district have also shifted to virtual.

“We are not taking these decisions lightly as we prioritize the health of everyone in the parish,” Supt. Sito Narcisse said in a statement announcing the new school closures. “We encourage all staff and students to do their part in mitigating the spread of COVID-19,"

Over the weekend, other Baton Rouge schools told parents they are likewise shifting to virtual which took effect Monday, including CSAL Middle, Dufrocq elementary school, Madison Prep, as well as the Louisiana Schools for the Deaf and Visually Impaired. Dufrocq plans to return to in-person instruction by Thursday, while CSAL Middle is not returning to in-person until Jan. 24.

