Two more East Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus within the past 24 hours, pushing to parish total to 215 deaths.
The parish coroner's office announced the latest deaths on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.
The victims are a 46-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, officials said. Both had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said.
Officials aren't releasing information about specific underlying health conditions because of medical privacy laws.
Coronavirus deaths in East Baton Rouge have been declining this week, though it's unclear whether that's the start of a trend or just a temporary reprieve.