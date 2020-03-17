The number of people applying for food stamps roughly doubled Monday after a long weekend of increasing number of positive tests for the novel coronavirus and widespread shutdowns hoping to stem the spread of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Children & Family Services.

Part of the reason may be some misinformation. But much of the cause of the dramatic uptick in applications for the government food program is because workers are preparing for a dip in their pay as businesses begin to slow down, said Sammy Guillory, deputy assistant secretary whose duties at DCFS include overseeing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP is the government program that helps buy food for nearly 770,000 individuals or about 18 percent of Louisiana residents.

As of Tuesday evening, Louisiana had 196 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, and four deaths. Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 13 parishes, though the cases are mainly centered around the New Orleans area.

SBA cuts red tape for coronavirus crisis loans, as many businesses face uncertain future The Small Business Administration on Tuesday cut some red tape to allow Louisiana and other states to quickly qualify for crisis loans for sma…

Gov. John Bel Edwards said businesses across the state already have experienced significant economic losses due to the cancellation of events, loss of walk-in customers, depleted stock from supplies and other factors.

The state has shut down K-12 public schools and has banned gatherings of 50 people or more, in line with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Edwards ordered bars, casinos, gyms and movie theaters to shut down for a month, and for restaurants to curtail their operations to only offer delivery, take-out or drive through service.

Guillory said he couldn’t yet calculate just how many applications were submitted Monday. But individual staffers across the system reported handling twice as many new people applied for help than is normally the case, Guillory said.

“With this pandemic we’re getting a lot of people who have recently lost wages,” Guillory said.

+2 How old are Louisiana's coronavirus patients? New state data sheds light Louisiana on Tuesday released new data on the ages of Louisiana’s nearly 200 positive cases of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, showing a sig…

“We believe more people may be eligible for SNAP benefits due to many being off work during this time, and we want to make sure they know what food assistance is available and how they can apply,” said DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters in a prepared statement.

The application effort has been made more difficult by DCFS shutting down most face-to-face interactions to limit potential exposure. The agency closed the Orleans Region offices and is transitioning to reduced workforce on-site in other offices statewide.

Working remotely, appointments are being conducted over the phone. Applications are available online or can be mailed. “The good news is that services for most of our clients can be handled online, making it unnecessary to go to an office in most cases, including applying for benefits. The application process can be done without coming into an office, either by applying online or by mailing or faxing a paper application,” Walters said.

Those specifically looking for a SNAP application can text GETSNAP (no spaces) to 898211; visit www.dcfs.la.gov/getSNAP; email LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov or call 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578) between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Determining SNAP eligibility is a fairly complex process with many factors, such as shelter expenses, influencing sums that are then compared to federal brackets that determine who qualifies. But, very generally, a family of four with an annual net income below $21,046 – after being put through the formula – can receive a maximum of $646 each month to help pay for groceries. SNAP benefits last for 12 months.

“There’s this false idea out there that we’ve become accustomed to, is that any time there’s an emergency there’s going to be a D-SNAP,” said Catherine Heitman, spokeswoman for the department.

The “D” is for disaster and basically abbreviates the eligibility process and subtracts losses caused by the disaster in the calculations, which means a lot of middle class families who previously made too much money to qualify, can receive food stamps for a month, sometimes two, while recovering from a hurricane, flood or other natural disaster. But to start the DSNAP process, the Federal Emergency Management Agency first needs to make a declaration for individual assistance in affected parishes. FEMA has only done that eight times for specific Louisiana parishes in the past 15 years.

“We think a lot of people are applying thinking there is going to be a D-SNAP. That’s not happening,” Guillory said. “We’re telling them that since their circumstances have changed, they may very well now qualify for regular SNAP.”