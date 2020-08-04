Louisiana will remain under Phase 2 of its reopening plan for another 21 days, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.

The order was originally set to expire Friday but will now be in place at least until Aug. 28.

Despite seeing improvements in statewide coronavirus data, Edwards said now is not the time to ease on Phase 2 restrictions that state businesses and residents have had to follow for two months now.

These restrictions include the following:

Everyone ages 8 and older must wear a mask or face covering outside of their home.

All bars will be closed unless providing curbside pickup.

Indoor social gatherings are limited to 50 people.

Businesses can open at 50 percent occupancy, with the exception of bars

Casinos and video poker establishments may operate at 50 percent occupancy, but are limited to 75 percent of their gaming positions, with spacing for social and enhanced sanitation.

The following businesses remain closed:

Carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, fairs, contact sports, children’s indoor play centers, arcades, trampoline parks, theme parks, concert and music halls and similar businesses.

Live entertainment is not permitted inside at public functions

