CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury has appointed the widow of deceased District 2 Juror Edward Brooks Sr. to fill his seat on an interim basis until an election is held for the remainder of his term.
Queenola Brooks was named Monday on a unanimous vote.
Last week, jurors thought Gov. John Bel Edwards would make the interim appointment after the jury voted down jury President Louis Kent’s recommendation to name Edward Brooks Jr. to serve in his father’s place until an election is held.
But jurors learned on May 12 that the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus emergency had suspended a provision of state law authorizing the governor to fill vacancies when governing bodies cannot reach agreements.
The elder Brooks, 73, was in the first year of his eighth term on the jury when he died April 20 of the disease caused by the virus.
Edward Brooks Jr. is serving on the parish School Board, but he has a spotty attendance record, according to board minutes.
Kent prefaced his recommendation Monday by saying it is customary to offer the spouse of a deceased member an opportunity to serve.
Juror Kyle Fleniken asked Queenola Brooks to come before the jury and tell jurors about herself, including her education.
Brooks seemed taken aback by the request.
“This is the first I’ve ever heard of that,” she said, adding that she and her husband were married for 50 years.
“There’s not too much I can tell you. I’m a housewife,” she said.
The election for the remainder of the deceased juror’s term will be Nov. 3. Qualifying for the race will be July 15-17.
Queenola Brooks will be eligible to run for the office.
On another matter, the jury named Gwen McCoy and Derrick Hills as director and assistant director, respectively, of the jury’s Public Works Department, following the resignation Monday of Director Louis Wallace.