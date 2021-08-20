Home remedies for COVID-19 now include the livestock dewormer ivermectin, causing a run at area farm supply stores and leaving doctors shaking their heads at what people will do to avoid a coronavirus vaccine.

“It’s not recommended for people,” said Stephanie Cayson, a vet tech at Garden District Animal Hospital. “It’s something you have to be very careful with. It’s not something to be taken willy-nilly.”

There are human uses for ivermectin, either to treat parasitic worms or, in a topical form, to combat head lice and the skin condition rosacea. Misinformation traced to a Virginia doctor has led to some considering it a miracle drug for COVID-19.

“There is a rumor going around that this drug will keep them safe,” said Dr. Jacqueline Rae Costley-Reviel, CEO of Allen Parish Hospital in Kinder. “I do not know how many people are taking it, but definitely many people are into it.”

She said her hospital has seen an increase in patients who tried, unsuccessfully, to treat COVID symptoms at home with ivermectin.

Some medical literature has shown that the drug may have inhibited the coronavirus in laboratory settings, but results were not the same with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Because the medication is not prescribed by medical professionals to treat COVID-19, Dr. James Ford, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, said patients who buy ivermectin at their local feed and grain stores risk overdosing, which can result in neurological problems, seizures, or death.

“People, in general, are very poor statisticians, and we’re just not very good at determining risk,” said Ford, who has treated patients who contracted COVID-19 despite taking ivermectin. “People’s bias is that they want a miracle drug, and there are a few doctors saying we have a miracle drug even though it’s not, and people are choosing to believe that.”

Eastern Virginia Medical School professor Dr. Paul Marik has promoted ivermectin's use, despite little substantial evidence that a drug typically used by farmers to treat heartworm in larger animals like sheep, horses, and cows would work on humans. Ivermectin can be used in household pets, too, but at lower doses.

Marik's advice has prompted shortages, with local feed and grain stores struggling to keep boxes of the dewormer in stock as suppliers grapple with a nationwide shortage.

Shelby Warren, office manager at Old Town Farm Supply, Inc. in Gonzales, said her store has been clean out of ivermectin for months. The Tractor Supply Co. website on Thursday said none was available in the Baton Rouge area and directed would-be buyers to an Amite store for it, in an apple-flavored paste intended for horses.

Another feed and grain store manager in Zachary, who requested that his name not be used because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly about his store's operations, said his usual ivermectin suppliers are also experiencing a shortage — something that could spell trouble for farmers that use the drug to treat dozens of animals at a time.

“People are definitely hunting for it. They’re coming in, they’re calling, they’re definitely looking for it. We just can’t get a hold of any,” Warren said.

The Louisiana Poison Center has received 63 calls about ivermectin since January 2020, with 45 calls simply inquiring about the drug, but 18 involved people who had been exposed to the drug and concerned that it might harm them. Of those 18, five calls were from physicians.

Louisiana Poison Center executive director Dr. Mark Ryan says there had been reports in neighboring areas of Arkansas and Texas where doctors had prescribed ivermectin, but there were no reports in Louisiana due to strict pharmaceutical guidelines against the drug.

“It just won’t go away,” Ryan said. “We go with what we know has been proven and we haven’t proven that ivermectin does anything positive. We just don’t know for sure, so we don’t go there.”

According to the Food and Drug Administration, more tests are being administered to see if ivermectin can actually help prevent humans from contracting the virus, but for now, that research is still in its infancy.

Until an alternative is proven effective at treating COVID-19, medical professionals are still urging the public to get vaccinated.

“Ivermectin isn’t the problem, COVID is the problem,” Ford said. “If people are focusing on eating dewormer instead of getting the vaccine that could save their life, that’s a new problem.”

Staff writers Davide Mamone and Liam Pierce contributed to this report.